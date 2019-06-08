FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hosts France start with big win over Korea

Women's World Cup, France Celebrates victory over South Korea (Photo Credit: bbc.com)
France got off to a perfect start in the women’s World Cup as the hosts romped to a 4-0 win over South Korea in the opening game at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Wendie Renard scored twice while Eugenie Le Sommer and captain Amandine Henry also scored one goal each as the hosts started their campaign with a bang in front of an impressive 45,261 fans who watched the largely one-sided encounter from the stands.

Le Sommer flicked a shot into the roof of the net after nine minutes, before Renard headed home twice in the 35th minute and in first-half stoppage time.

Henry wrapped up the scoring with five minutes remaining with a superbly curled shot that went into the far corner of the net.

France set a number of records from their big win over South Africa; including the biggest scoreline in an opening game of the Women’s World Cup in over a decade.

The country is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles at the same time.

Meanwhile, Norway will be up against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in Reims in the other Group A game on Saturday.

