CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Nabbed In Paris

Ahmad Ahmad [Photo: BBC]

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has been arrested in a Paris hotel by the French police.

Mr Ahmad is attending the FIFA Congress in the French capital alongside other top football personalities across the world.

It is yet unclear why Mr Ahmad was whisked away by police on Thursday, but the last few days had been very controversial for the African football body he is in charge of.

Barely 24 hours ago, CAF’s executive committee decided to order for a replay of the second leg of the CAF Champions League final which ended prematurely last Friday in Tunis.

The decision to replay the final had not gone down well with Esperance followers and many across the continent, including some top followers of Mr Ahmad.

There have also been corruption allegation against the Malagasy as well as unproven sexual harassment claims.

It is yet to be seen if Mr Ahmad’s arrest will affect the next edition of the biggest football jamboree on the continent.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.