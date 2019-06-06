CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Nabbed In Paris

Related News

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has been arrested in a Paris hotel by the French police.

Mr Ahmad is attending the FIFA Congress in the French capital alongside other top football personalities across the world.

It is yet unclear why Mr Ahmad was whisked away by police on Thursday, but the last few days had been very controversial for the African football body he is in charge of.

Barely 24 hours ago, CAF’s executive committee decided to order for a replay of the second leg of the CAF Champions League final which ended prematurely last Friday in Tunis.

The decision to replay the final had not gone down well with Esperance followers and many across the continent, including some top followers of Mr Ahmad.

There have also been corruption allegation against the Malagasy as well as unproven sexual harassment claims.

It is yet to be seen if Mr Ahmad’s arrest will affect the next edition of the biggest football jamboree on the continent.