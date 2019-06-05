FIFA formally welcomes Super Falcons to France 2019

Super Falcons

World football-ruling body, FIFA, on Wednesday in Reims formally welcomed African champions Nigeria to the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals holding in France.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Wednesday that the team’s players officially performed the “Welcome’’ ritual.

They were taken through the rules of the game by a FIFA official, Sandra Hunt, at their Hotel Mercure Reims Centre Cathedral.

“A second session, on anti-doping, was guided by Dr. Rheema Alhosani.

“The sessions were conducted after the Super Falcons’ first training session in Reims which lasted 90 minutes,’’ Mr Olajire said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals will kick off on Friday with a clash between France and Korea Republic.

The match will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Matches will also take place in Grenoble, Le Havre, Lyon, Montpellier, Nice, Reims, Rennes and Valenciennes.

The Nigerian senior female national team will file out on Saturday evening against Norway at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims in their first group game.

The Falcons will then tackle Korea Republic at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble on June 12, before taking on France at the Roazhon Park in Rennes on June 17.

(NAN)

