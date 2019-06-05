Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has seen the competition expanded to 48 nations
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino is set for a fresh four-year term as FIFA president following his re-election on Wednesday at the ongoing annual congress of the world football governing body.

The 49-year-old, who was without any opposition at FIFA’s annual congress in Paris, will now be in charge until 2023.

Infantino succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016 and, among other reforms, he has increased the number of teams at the 2026 World Cup and proposed key changes to the Club World Cup.

Ex-president Blatter was in charge for 17 years until he was banned amid a corruption scandal in 2015.

As reported by the BBC, Infantino’s re-election was marked by a round of applause after rules were changed earlier in the day to no longer require a vote from FIFA’s 211 members if only one candidate was standing.

In a lengthy speech at the congress, Infantino focussed on the relative calm of his first term in charge compared to the situation he inherited.

“Nobody talks about crisis at Fifa any more or rebuilding it from scratch,” he said.

“Nobody talks about scandals or corruption, we talk about football. We can say that we’ve turned the situation around.

“This organisation has gone from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be – an organisation that develops football and is now synonymous with transparency, integrity.”

The Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, and the scribe of the Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, are both in Paris for the FIFA Congress

