NPFL Super Six: Lobi Stars, Enyimba start on winning note

Lobi Stars and Enyimba on Tuesday secured victories in their opening games in the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) season-ending playoffs taking place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

While Lobi Stars who are the defending champions beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1, Enyimba battled to a 1-0 victory over Enugu Rangers in their opening game at the Super Six.

Samad Kadiri scored twice and Sikiru Alimi also got a goal to help Lobi Stars to the victory over the Anambra Warriors.

Kadiri got his first goal in the second minute but FC Ifeanyi Ubah were able to equalize in the 40th minute through Tega Ebetomame.

Just like the first half, it was Lobi Stars that started brighter in the second and on the hour-mark and they were rewarded with a second goal; coming again from Kadiri.

Lobi’s third goal came barely two minutes after they got the second and this time it was Sikiru Alimi that netted a brilliantly executed overhead kick from 16 yards to seal the victory for his side.

In the Enyimba game, Joseph Osadiaye got the all-important goal for the People’s Elephant as they claimed a 1-0 win over their Oriental rivals, Enugu Rangers.

With the 3-1 win, Lobi ended the first day on top as they have a better goal difference compared to Enyimba who also won their opening match in the play-offs.

The other match of the day ended in a stalemate as Kano Pillars and Akwa United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Agege Stadium.

It was Sai Masu Gida who drew the first blood in the third minute through David Ebuka, but they allowed Akwa United to stage a comeback in the 31st minute through Ndifreke Effiong, who nodded home the equaliser.

Pillars regained their lead two minutes later through Nyima Nwagua, who scored from a goal-mouth scramble but Godspower Aniefiok fired Akwa United back on level terms in the 37th minute.

Hard as both teams tried afterward, there were no goals again as the game ended in a stalemate.

Action will resume in the Super Six on Thursday

