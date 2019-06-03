Senegal Vs Nigeria Live Updates: Flying Eagles battle for quarterfinal ticket

Related News

Two Africans teams, Senegal and Nigeria, will be battling it out for a place in the quarter-final stage of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland tonight.

Senegal’s U-20 team were the first to qualify for the knockout rounds while the Flying Eagles only squeezed into the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Nonetheless, Coach Paul Aigbogun and his team are confident they can navigate their way past their African rivals when they battle at the Stadion Widzewa later tonight.

With no major injury worry concern apart from midfielder Jamil Muhammad who has been ruled out of the tournament, the Flying Eagles coach has close to a full squad to choose from.

Jamil got an injury during the second group game against the USA which the Flying Eagles lost 2-0.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kickoff is 7.30p.m.

Nigeria Starting XI : Oremade; Zulkifilu, Aliu, Ogbu, Utin; Ofoborh, Okon, Michael, Makanjuola, Effiom, Muhammed

The two national anthems already rendered and we are set for the kickoff!!

Senegal with the kickoff

Free kick for Nigeria inside their own box

Flying Eagles captain Utin commits a foul just near the center circle ..fairly balanced game so far

The Senegalese having a slight advantage in terms of possession so far , they have 51% compared to the Flying Eagles 49%

The Junior Teranga Lions have been attacking more from the right side of defense of the Flying Eagles

CHANCE… Tijani comes close to giving Nigeria the lead but his clumsy header lands on the net not in

A quick counter-attack by Senegal but the Flying Eagles clear their lines fast

CLOSE! The Senegal team almost getting a goal but Flying Eagles goalkeeper Oremade makes a save

Senegal’s Ndiaye lucky to escape a booking after a rough tackle on Sucess Makanjuola

A poor free kick by Makanjuola and Senegal clear their lines

Okon tries a long-range shot but it is way off target

Senegal with three shots so far and Nigeria with two

Still Senegal 0-0 Nigeria

A Nigerian player down injured.. game halted for now

Game back on

Forced change for Nigeria: Injured Effiom out for Sor

Missed Chance!!! Dially makes a double save for Senegal

GOAL!!! Senegal take the lead

Amadou SAGNA with the goal for the Lions

Senegal surge forward again for another goal..Oremade makes a save this time

Oforborh penalised for pulling and Senegal get a free kick

Flying Eagles get a free kick after Dion LOPY raises boot too high .. he is booked and misses the next match

The referee consults the VAR whether it is s penalty but he rules for a free kick

GOAL… Senegal double the lead

Niane makes it Senegal 2-0 Nigeria

Half Time Senegal 2-0 Nigeria

Senegal 2-1 Nigeria

The Flying Eagles living dangerously but they finally make a clearance

The Flying Eagles putting up a better display now

Sor tries a shot but its over the bar

Close… Oremade punches out the ball.

Nigeria almost conceded an own goal

Another sub by Senegal Ciss makes way for Niang

Oremade with a crucial save for the Flying Eagles

Corner kick for Nigeria but Makanjuola blows it off

The Flying Eagles leading in ball possession now with 56%

Time delay tactics now been deplored by the Senegal team

Oremade makes another save not convincing though

Okon tries another shot but Niabily makes a save for Senegal

Three minutes added time… can the Flying Eagles save themselves

Dele-Bashiru blows the ball away

Substitution

Mamadou MBOW (in) comes off the bench to replace NIANE (out) (Senegal)

FULL TIME Senegal 2-1 Nigeria