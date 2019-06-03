Senegal Vs Nigeria Live Updates: Flying Eagles battle for quarterfinal ticket

Two Africans teams, Senegal and Nigeria, will be battling it out for a place in the quarter-final stage of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland tonight.
Senegal’s U-20 team were the first to qualify for the knockout rounds while the Flying Eagles only squeezed into the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.
Nonetheless, Coach Paul Aigbogun and his team are confident they can navigate their way past their African rivals when they battle at the Stadion Widzewa later tonight.
With no major injury worry concern apart from midfielder Jamil Muhammad who has been ruled out of the tournament, the Flying Eagles coach has close to a full squad to choose from.
Jamil got an injury during the second group game against the USA which the Flying Eagles lost 2-0.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.
Kickoff is 7.30p.m.
Nigeria Starting XI : Oremade; Zulkifilu, Aliu, Ogbu, Utin; Ofoborh, Okon, Michael, Makanjuola, Effiom, Muhammed
The two national anthems already rendered and we are set for the kickoff!!
Senegal with the kickoff
Free kick for Nigeria inside their own box
Flying Eagles captain Utin commits a foul just near the center circle ..fairly balanced game so far
The Senegalese having a slight advantage in terms of possession so far , they have 51% compared to the Flying Eagles 49%
The Junior Teranga Lions have been attacking more from the right side of defense of the Flying Eagles
CHANCE… Tijani comes close to giving Nigeria the lead but his clumsy header lands on the net not in
A quick counter-attack by Senegal but the Flying Eagles clear their lines fast
CLOSE! The Senegal team almost getting a goal but Flying Eagles goalkeeper Oremade makes a save
Senegal’s Ndiaye lucky to escape a booking after a rough tackle on Sucess Makanjuola
A poor free kick by Makanjuola and Senegal clear their lines
Okon tries a long-range shot but it is way off target
Senegal with three shots so far and Nigeria with two
Still Senegal 0-0 Nigeria
A Nigerian player down injured.. game halted for now
Game back on
Forced change for Nigeria: Injured Effiom out for Sor
Missed Chance!!! Dially makes a double save for Senegal
GOAL!!! Senegal take the lead
Amadou SAGNA with the goal for the Lions
Senegal surge forward again for another goal..Oremade makes a save this time
Oforborh penalised for pulling and Senegal get a free kick
Flying Eagles get a free kick after Dion LOPY raises boot too high .. he is booked and misses the next match
The referee consults the VAR whether it is s penalty but he rules for a free kick
GOAL… Senegal double the lead
Niane makes it Senegal 2-0 Nigeria
Half Time Senegal 2-0 Nigeria
Senegal 2-1 Nigeria
The Flying Eagles living dangerously but they finally make a clearance
The Flying Eagles putting up a better display now
Sor tries a shot but its over the bar
Close… Oremade punches out the ball.
Nigeria almost conceded an own goal
Another sub by Senegal Ciss makes way for Niang
Oremade with a crucial save for the Flying Eagles
Corner kick for Nigeria but Makanjuola blows it off
The Flying Eagles leading in ball possession now with 56%
Time delay tactics now been deplored by the Senegal team
Oremade makes another save not convincing though
Okon tries another shot but Niabily makes a save for Senegal
Three minutes added time… can the Flying Eagles save themselves
Dele-Bashiru blows the ball away
Substitution
Mamadou MBOW (in) comes off the bench to replace NIANE (out) (Senegal)