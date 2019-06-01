Former Arsenal striker Reyes dies in autocrash

Related News

Former Arsenal striker, José Antonio Reyes, has died in a car crash in Spain.

The ex-Spanish footballer was aged 35.

According to his former football club Sevilla FC, Reyes died in an auto crash in the southern Spanish province of Seville.

“We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace,” the Spanish club said via its official Twitter handle, @SevillaFC_ENG.

“No further details have been announced by the club.”

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Reyes was a Spanish professional footballer who played mainly as a left winger but also as a forward. He won the Premier League and La Liga titles in England and Spain

He made his professional debut for Sevilla at only 16, signing for England’s Arsenal in January 2004.

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

Sending our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Jose Antonio Reyes, following his tragic passing. May he rest in peace ♥️ https://t.co/8Ys6yFH0a8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2019