Iwobi’s goal not enough as Chelsea win 2019 Europa League in style

Chelsea players celebrating their win
Chelsea players celebrating their win (Photo Credit: REUTERS)

Chelsea have been crowned champions of the Europa League for the second time after they beat Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday in Baku to win the 2019 edition.

Though it was the Gunners that started on the front foot, creating most of the chances in the first half, the Blues showed great tenacity in the second 45 minutes as they tore Unai Emery’s men apart.

It was Olivier Giroud that set the ball rolling for the Blues as he headed in the opening goal in the 49th minute before Pedro Rodriguez put a second past retiring Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Eden Hazard made it three from the penalty spot before Alex Iwobi pulled one back to give Arsenal a false sense of belief that they could mount a fightback.

Iwobi with his goal became the first substitute to score in a Europa League final since Jônatas for Espanyol in 2007.

However, Arsenal faded horribly as Hazard scored one more goal to give Chelsea a 4-1 win and effectively end the dreams of the Gunners returning for Champions League football next season.

The 2019 Europa League is the first major trophy to be won by Maurizio Sarri.

