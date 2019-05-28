NPFL Super Six to hold in Lagos

Related News

The Agege Stadium in Lagos has been selected as the venue for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six playoffs billed to commence on June 4.

Following the completion of the first phase of the league over the weekend, the top three teams in the two groups will now converge in Lagos for the title as well as for the continental football tickets up for grabs.

According to the draws conducted on Tuesday in Abuja, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers, who both have seven league titles apiece, will start the round-robin tournament on June 4 with kickoff fixed for 3 p.m. local time.

The other opening day fixtures will see FC Ifeanyiubah battling against Lobi Stars while Kano Pillars and Akwa United will rumble in the 7 p.m. fixture

As stated by the League Management Company (LMC) who are the organisers of the NPFL, there will be three games on each match day of the Super Six tournament.

#NPFL19 Super-6 Update Kick off date: June 4 Venue: Agege Stadium, Lagos 3⃣ games every matchday, 2⃣ will be under floodlight Super-6 playoffs to determine champions, 2⃣ #CAFCL & 1⃣ #CAFCC spots — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) May 28, 2019

The Super Six, aside producing the NPFL champion for 2019, will also produce three of Nigeria’s four representatives in next season’s CAF competitions.

The LMC boss Shehu Dikko while announcing Lagos as host for the Super hinted that the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina, is on the standby as an alternate venue for the competition in the event of Lagos’ unavailability.

“Lagos will host the Super Six. We are also considering TV coverage, but we have picked Katsina State as an alternative venue,” the LMC boss told journalists

FULL FIXTURES

Tuesday June 4:

3PM: Enyimba FC vs Rangers International

5PM: FC Ifeanyiubah vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Kano Pillars vs Akwa United

Thursday June 6:

3PM: Akwa United vs FC Ifeanyiubah

5PM: Rangers Int’l vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Kano Pillars vs Enyimba

Saturday June 8:

3PM: Kano Pillars vs FC Ifeanyiubah

5PM: Lobi Stars vs Enyimba

7PM: Akwa United vs Rangers Int’l

Monday June 10:

3PM: Rangers Int’l vs Kano Pillars

5PM: Akwa United vs Lobi Stars

7PM: Enyimba Int’l vs FC Ifeanyiubah

Wednesday June 12:

3PM: FC Ifeanyiubah vs Rangers Int’l

5PM: Enyimba vs Akwa United

7PM: Lobi Stars vs Kano Pillars