UPDATED: FIFA U20 World Cup: USA defeat Nigeria

Related News

The United States U20 team have gotten their campaign at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup back on track.

The Americans beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 2-0 to keep their hopes alive for a place in the Round of 16.

Having lost their first game 2-1 against Ukraine, the Americans came determined against the Flying Eagles.

Forward Sebastian Soto struck twice for the USA in rainy Bielsko-Bialo Monday night, powering the Stars and Stripes to their first victory at Poland 2019 while handing Nigeria their first defeat.

USA coach Tab Ramos made just one change to the starting XI from his side’s opener against Ukraine, and it paid doubly.

First, Soto slipped past his marker and nodded home Alex Mendez’s corner-kick service at the far post in the 18th minute, giving the USA a 1-0 lead.

Less than one minute into the second half, Soto snuck past the Nigeria defence yet again, doubling his team’s advantage.

Hard as the Flying Eagles tried, they could not reduce deficit let alone come from behind to draw or win.

The Flying Eagles will now have to avoid defeat in their final group game against Ukraine on Thursday to stand any chance of making it to the knock out phase.