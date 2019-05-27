USA vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Flying Eagles gun for second victory in Poland

2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations
2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, Flying Eagles Team

The Nigeria U-20 team will continue its FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign against the USA on Monday after registering a bright start against Qatar last Friday.

While the Flying Eagles were firing on all cylinder and winning their opening group game 4-0, the Americans started on a disappointing note; losing 2-1 against Ukraine in their group opener.

It is expected that the Americans will be putting up a strong show against the Nigeria U20s as a defeat for them again will see them crashing out earlier than expected from the Cadet World Cup.

On their part, the Flying Eagles can secure an early berth in the Round of 16 if they can follow up with another win at the Bielsko-Biala Stadium; Bielsko-Biala tonight.

The top two teams in each of the six U-20 World Cup groups advance to the Round of 16, plus the four best-ranked third-placed teams.

Monday’s match marks the USA’s second meeting against Nigeria at the tournament.

The Flying Eagles eliminated the U.S. from their deepest run at the U-20 World Cup, defeating the Americans 2-1 in extra time during the semi-final of the 1989 FIFA World Youth Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 7.30 p.m.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles get the game underway

Early free kick for Nigeria

A Nigerian player down injured.. Maxwell Effiong being treated

The Flying Eagles goalkeeper Oremade gets his first test

Five minutes already gone.. USA 0-0 Nigeria

Tim Weah attempts to find a way past the Flying Eagles defense

First Yellow card goes to Konard Luante of USA

Quarter of an hour now played but still no goal for either side

Chance! USA come close but the strike by Mendez hits the bar

Goal!!! Sebastain Soto gives USA lead

Poor marking by the Flying Eagles and they are behind the Americans

Save! Tim Weah almost doubles the lead for USA but Oremade forces a corner with a crucial save

USA dominating this game so far

Just barely one shot on target for Nigeria

Free kick for USA as Henry Offia commits a foul

