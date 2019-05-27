Elections: Kano FA hold election despite court order

Kano on map
Sharu Ahlan has been re-elected for the fifth time as Chairman of Kano State Football Association (FA).

The News Agency of Nigeria however reports that the election went ahead despite a Kano High Court order issued on Friday restraining Mr Ahlan and four others from conducting the election.

The restraining order was issued by Justice Usman Na’abba in response to the request of the plaintiff, Muhammad Salisu-Rabiu.

The plaintiff had cited Mr Ahlan, Ma’aruf Yakasai, Kano FA and the State Sport Council as first, second, third and fourth defendants in the suit.

‎However, at the election conducted in Minjibir Park and Resort on Sunday‎, Mr Ahlan polled 55 votes to be returned as chairman of Kano FA for another four years while Aminu Mohammed was also returned as vice chairman with 55 votes.‎

Other board members elected include, Muktar Ahmad ‎and Usman Mustafa for Kano Central, Rilwan Idris and Hassan Garo for Kano South and Haliru Samaila‎ and Isa Uba for Kano North senatorial districts.

The election was supervised by Ibrahim Gusau, the representative of NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

Mr Ahlan is also a member of the NFF executive committee.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ahlan thanked delegates and other stakeholders for ‎forgiving him another chance to contribute his quota to the development of football in the state.(NAN)

