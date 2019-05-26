NPFL Review: Bendel Insurance, El-Kanemi, six other clubs relegated

Bendel Insurance and seven other clubs have been relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Five of the teams going down to the Nigeria National League are El-Kanemi Warriors, Kwara United, Gombe United, Niger Tornadoes and Yobe Stars. All five are based in Northern Nigeria.
Remo Stars and Go Round FC are the other teams relegated from the elite division following the completion of the first phase of the NPFL on Sunday.
While there was heartache for the relegated teams, the roster of teams to challenge for the title in the season-ending Super Six is now completed
Lobi Stars and Enyimba have qualified for the Super Six despite failing to get victories in their matchday 22 games on Sunday.
While the People’s Elephant were beaten 2-1 by Katsina United, Lobi Stars could only pull off a draw against Remo Stars, but it was still enough for the duo to pull through to the Super Six, alongside Enugu Rangers, who had already qualified with two games to spare.
Lobi finished in the second spot in Group A with 35 points while Enyimba were third with 33 points from 22 games
MFM, who were hoping to sneak into the post-season competition, were denied the chance as they were beaten 4-2 by Sunshine Stars in a nervy derby clash in Akure.
The loss by the Olukoya Boys saw them finishing just one point outside the playoff positions.
In the lower rank of the table, Kwara United got an away win in Minna against Niger Tornadoes. But it was too little too late for the Harmony Boys who still got relegated.
*NPFL Final Match Day Results*
Group A
Wikki Tourists 1-0 Rangers
Rivers Utd 1-0 Insurance
Remo Stars 0-0 Lobi Stars
Tornadoes 0-1 Kwara Utd
Katsina Utd 2-1 Enyimba
Sunshine Stars 4-2 MFM
*Qualified For Super 6*
Enugu Rangers
Lobi Stars
Enyimba
*Relegated To NNL*
Bendel Insurance
Kwara United
Niger Tornadoes
Remo Stars
*Group B*
Yobe Stars 1-2 Nasarawa Utd
Go Round 0-1 Gombe Utd
Delta Force 0-0 Plateau Utd
Abia Warriors 3-0 Kano Pillars
FC Ifeanyiubah 2-1 Akwa Utd
Heartland FC 2-0 El-Kanemi.
*Qualified For Super 6*
Akwa United
Kano Pillars
FC Ifeanyi Ubah
*Relegated To NNL*
Gombe United
Elkanemi Warriors
Go Round FC
Yobe Desert Stars