Valencia defeat Barcelona to win Copa del Rey

Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, ending the Spanish champions’ four-year winning streak in the competition and denying them a domestic double.
Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno struck first-half goals to give Marcelino’s dominant Valencia control of the final in Seville’s sweltering Benito Villamarin stadium.
Record 30-times Cup winners Barcelona struggled without injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. But Lionel Messi pulled the Catalans back into the game with a finish from close range.
Goncalo Guedes missed a gilt-edged chance in stoppage-time for Valencia but they held on to win their first major trophy since last lifting the cup in 2008.
(Reuters/NAN)
