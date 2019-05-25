Nigeria 4 – 0 Qatar (Players Ratings)

The Flying Eagles celebrating one of their goals
The Flying Eagles celebrating one of their goals

In her 12th appearance, the Nigeria U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, got off to their second best start ever in an opening match at a FIFA U-20 World Cup. The best start the nation had made before Friday’s opener against Qatar was against Guatemala in 2011 when the Flying Eagles romped to a 5-0 win.

With the entire furore surrounding some of the ages of the players, Enyimba left back, Ikouwem Utin proved a shining star at the Tychy Stadium in Tychy.

Here are the ratings of all the players:

PlayerPositionMins. PlayedSummaryRating
Olawale OremadeGoalkeeper90Was not tested as much to actually know his mettle but whatever was thrown, he dealt with adequately.July 10, 2019
Zulkifilu RabiuDefender90Was full of energy all match – galloping up and down but he was caught out of position on some counter attacksJune 10, 2019
Ikouwem UtinDefender90With two assists, the Nigerian captain hit the heights expected of him but he had an easy time dealing with the opponent.August 10, 2019
Aliu SalawudeenDefender90With a goal and a shutout, the Emmanual Amuneke Academy product also showed good understanding with his defensive partner.July 10, 2019
Valentine OzornwaforDefender90Apart from a rash tackle on 71 minutes that led to a yellow card, the towering Enyimba man was tidy and clear-minded in his defensive duties.June 10, 2019
Ayotomiwa Dele-BashiruMidfielder81Many things are expected of this Manchester City player and he did not disappoint with good control of the midfield and a quality goal.7.5/10
Kingsley MichaelMidfielderThe Perugia youngster covered a lot of the pitch but sadly the end product was lacking though he managed the assist for Bashiru’s goal.June 10, 2019
Jamil MuhammadMidfielderWas unspectacular and pulled out of some tackles which could have hurt his team but he helped in keeping the clean sheet – a credit for his work.June 10, 2019
Maxwell EffiomMidfielder81Got the goals rain started in the 12th minute and was full of endeavour until he was taken off. Took his goal calmly even though he misplaced some passes later on.July 10, 2019
Okechukwu OffiaAttacker90Full of energy and running – covering both flanks. His goal was a sample of calmness in front of goal. More is expected of the Sirius of Sweden attacker.July 10, 2019
Muhamed TijaniAttacker68Did not do so much to affect the outcome of the match and could have been pulled out before the 68th minute. It could have been first match jitters.5.5/10
Substitutes
Akor AdamsAttacker22Contributed an assist in his 22 minutes so earned his money.June 10, 2019
Nathan OfoborhMidfielder9Not so much time to make a marked difference.
Success MakanjuolaAttacker9Not so much time to make a marked difference.
Manager
Paul AigbogunSo many critics of his team on the way to Poland but his players did him collective favour by starting the campaign brighter. His technical will be called to play when he faces off against the USA and Ukraine

