Nigeria 4 – 0 Qatar (Players Ratings)

In her 12th appearance, the Nigeria U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, got off to their second best start ever in an opening match at a FIFA U-20 World Cup. The best start the nation had made before Friday’s opener against Qatar was against Guatemala in 2011 when the Flying Eagles romped to a 5-0 win.
With the entire furore surrounding some of the ages of the players, Enyimba left back, Ikouwem Utin proved a shining star at the Tychy Stadium in Tychy.
Here are the ratings of all the players:
|Olawale Oremade
|Goalkeeper
|90
|Was not tested as much to actually know his mettle but whatever was thrown, he dealt with adequately.
|July 10, 2019
|Zulkifilu Rabiu
|Defender
|90
|Was full of energy all match – galloping up and down but he was caught out of position on some counter attacks
|June 10, 2019
|Ikouwem Utin
|Defender
|90
|With two assists, the Nigerian captain hit the heights expected of him but he had an easy time dealing with the opponent.
|August 10, 2019
|Aliu Salawudeen
|Defender
|90
|With a goal and a shutout, the Emmanual Amuneke Academy product also showed good understanding with his defensive partner.
|July 10, 2019
|Valentine Ozornwafor
|Defender
|90
|Apart from a rash tackle on 71 minutes that led to a yellow card, the towering Enyimba man was tidy and clear-minded in his defensive duties.
|June 10, 2019
|Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru
|Midfielder
|81
|Many things are expected of this Manchester City player and he did not disappoint with good control of the midfield and a quality goal.
|7.5/10
|Kingsley Michael
|Midfielder
|The Perugia youngster covered a lot of the pitch but sadly the end product was lacking though he managed the assist for Bashiru’s goal.
|June 10, 2019
|Jamil Muhammad
|Midfielder
|Was unspectacular and pulled out of some tackles which could have hurt his team but he helped in keeping the clean sheet – a credit for his work.
|June 10, 2019
|Maxwell Effiom
|Midfielder
|81
|Got the goals rain started in the 12th minute and was full of endeavour until he was taken off. Took his goal calmly even though he misplaced some passes later on.
|July 10, 2019
|Okechukwu Offia
|Attacker
|90
|Full of energy and running – covering both flanks. His goal was a sample of calmness in front of goal. More is expected of the Sirius of Sweden attacker.
|July 10, 2019
|Muhamed Tijani
|Attacker
|68
|Did not do so much to affect the outcome of the match and could have been pulled out before the 68th minute. It could have been first match jitters.
|5.5/10
|Substitutes
|Akor Adams
|Attacker
|22
|Contributed an assist in his 22 minutes so earned his money.
|June 10, 2019
|Nathan Ofoborh
|Midfielder
|9
|Not so much time to make a marked difference.
|Success Makanjuola
|Attacker
|9
|Not so much time to make a marked difference.
|Manager
|Paul Aigbogun
|So many critics of his team on the way to Poland but his players did him collective favour by starting the campaign brighter. His technical will be called to play when he faces off against the USA and Ukraine