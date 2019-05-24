Nigeria Vs Qatar (LIVE UPDATES): Flying Eagles kickoff campaign at FIFA U-20 World Cup

The Nigeria U20 team, the Flying Eagles, are set for their opening game at the 22nd edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The coach Paul Aigbogun tutored side are up against their Qatari counterparts and this is their 12th appearance in the Cadet World Cup.
Before heading to Poland for the World Cup, the Flying Eagles finished fourth at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.
Qatar are making a return to the championship after missing the last two editions, and are competing to better their second-place finish at the 1981 edition.
The clash billed for the Tychy Stadium, Tychy, will be the first-ever meeting between the nations in a competitive match.
The Flying Eagles made it to the final stage 30 years ago and have only matched that performance just once afterwards.
Their journey in the current competition begins today.
TEAM News
Nigeria starting XI: Oremade, Zulkifilu, Ozornwafor, Utin, Salawudeen, Muhammed, Offia,Effiom, Muhammed, Michael, Dele-Bashiru
Qatar starting XI: Mambouh, Peer, Alminhali, A.Ali, Syahputra, Abdurisag, Ahmad, Mamdouh, H.Ali, Waad, Suhail
LIVE UPDATE
Game already underway and still goalless at the moment
12′ Effiom Maxwell scores from close range. Flying Eagles take the lead against Qatar
Anxious moment as the Nigeria goal had to be double checked with VAR.. But the goal stands and Nigeria are in front
Qatar pushing for an equaliser and they have a corner kick
Goal! The Flying Eagles make it 2-0
Okechukwu OFFIA doubles the lead for Nigeria in 24th minute.. Utin provides the assist
The Flying Eagles have looked bright at the left hand side with Utin and Kingsley Michael doing quite well. Still Qatar 0-2 Nigeria
Big chance missed! Kingsley Michael blazed his shot wide. The winger should have done better with his final delivery. Qatar 0-2 Nigeria
Half Time
Qatar 0-2 Nigeria
Goals from Maxwell Effiom and Henry Offia has given the Flying Eagles a two-goal lead.
Nigeria should have scored two or three more goals than they have done.
Qatar have also put a brave fight.. Let’s see how the second half will pan out
46′ Second half now underway. Qatar 0-2 Nigeria
Save! Nigeria come quite close but the Qatar keeper saves the ball
The Qatar goalkeeper Shehab Mamdouh make another save from Henry Offia’s low drive. Qatar 0-2 Nigeria
Goal!!! Bashiru gets the third goal for Nigeria The Manchester City midfielder truly deserves it. Qatar 0-3 Nigeria
75′ Goal!!!!! Aliu Salawudeen makes it 4-0
Full Time Qatar 0-4 Nigeria