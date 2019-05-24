Nigeria Vs Qatar (LIVE UPDATES): Flying Eagles kickoff campaign at FIFA U-20 World Cup

Related News

The Nigeria U20 team, the Flying Eagles, are set for their opening game at the 22nd edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The coach Paul Aigbogun tutored side are up against their Qatari counterparts and this is their 12th appearance in the Cadet World Cup.

Before heading to Poland for the World Cup, the Flying Eagles finished fourth at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Qatar are making a return to the championship after missing the last two editions, and are competing to better their second-place finish at the 1981 edition.

The clash billed for the Tychy Stadium, Tychy, will be the first-ever meeting between the nations in a competitive match.

The Flying Eagles made it to the final stage 30 years ago and have only matched that performance just once afterwards.

Their journey in the current competition begins today.

TEAM News

Nigeria starting XI: Oremade, Zulkifilu, Ozornwafor, Utin, Salawudeen, Muhammed, Offia,Effiom, Muhammed, Michael, Dele-Bashiru

Qatar starting XI: Mambouh, Peer, Alminhali, A.Ali, Syahputra, Abdurisag, Ahmad, Mamdouh, H.Ali, Waad, Suhail

LIVE UPDATE

Game already underway and still goalless at the moment

12′ Effiom Maxwell scores from close range. Flying Eagles take the lead against Qatar

Anxious moment as the Nigeria goal had to be double checked with VAR.. But the goal stands and Nigeria are in front

Qatar pushing for an equaliser and they have a corner kick

Goal! The Flying Eagles make it 2-0

Okechukwu OFFIA doubles the lead for Nigeria in 24th minute.. Utin provides the assist

The Flying Eagles have looked bright at the left hand side with Utin and Kingsley Michael doing quite well. Still Qatar 0-2 Nigeria

Big chance missed! Kingsley Michael blazed his shot wide. The winger should have done better with his final delivery. Qatar 0-2 Nigeria

Half Time

Qatar 0-2 Nigeria

Goals from Maxwell Effiom and Henry Offia has given the Flying Eagles a two-goal lead.

Nigeria should have scored two or three more goals than they have done.

Qatar have also put a brave fight.. Let’s see how the second half will pan out

46′ Second half now underway. Qatar 0-2 Nigeria

Save! Nigeria come quite close but the Qatar keeper saves the ball

The Qatar goalkeeper Shehab Mamdouh make another save from Henry Offia’s low drive. Qatar 0-2 Nigeria

Goal!!! Bashiru gets the third goal for Nigeria The Manchester City midfielder truly deserves it. Qatar 0-3 Nigeria

75′ Goal!!!!! Aliu Salawudeen makes it 4-0

Full Time Qatar 0-4 Nigeria