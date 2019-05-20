Top Nigerian coach Solomon Ogbeide is dead

Related News

One of the veteran coaches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Solomon Ogbeide, is dead.

Ogbeide, according to reports, had complained of not feeling too well before he slumped and died on Monday with suspected low blood pressure.

One of Ogbeide’s players while at Warri Wolves, Dosu John, confirmed the death of the veteran tactician to PREMIUM TIMES though he was not sure of the cause.

“Yes it true; but I am surprised. To me Ogbeide was not a just a coach, he was a father, this is a big blow to Nigeria football,” Dosu stated

Ogbeide until his death was in charge of Lobi Stars of Markurdi who emerged as NPFL champions last season and represented Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

The team made it to the group stage of the continent’s premium football competition; a feat no Nigerian club had achieved in over three years.

Ogbeide before his death has worked with a number of Nigerian clubs; including, Julius Berger, Sunshine Stars, Warri Wolves among many others.

Lobi Stars on Monday played their penultimate game of the season against Wikki Tourist and are expected to release an official statement after the game.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in over the death of coach Ogbeide.

“Saw him in Ilorin last 2 weeks Strong and happy May his soul rest on, we chatted for 20 Minutes.

“We spoke about Naija footy and he said it’s getting better…RIP Baba” Henry Makinwa a former coach of NPFL side Abia Warriors wrote on Facebook as he reacted to the death of the coach.

One of Ogbeide’s former team Warri Wolves also posted condolences on their social media network.