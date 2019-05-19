Nigerians, Google honour Samuel Okwaraji

Related News

Nigerians and technology giant, Google, on Sunday honoured late football legend, Samuel Okwaraji, who died while on international duty for the country on August 12, 1989.

Okwaraji would have been 55 today, May 19, 2019.

The footballer slumped and died while playing for the Super Eagles against Angola at the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The match ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.

The former Green Eagles midfielder was born in 1964 in Orlu, Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

Google honoured him with a Doodle on its search engine.

Among the Nigerians who remembered the footballer is Yusuph Olaniyonu, spokesperson to Senate President Bukola Saraki. Mr Olaniyonu took to his official Tweeter handle @Yusupholaniyonu, to celebrate the football legend.

He said: “I join numerous Nigerians and lovers of sports across the world while on a true hero of Nigerian sports who died some 30 years ago. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace. #GoogleDoodle.

The Nigerian government in a post on its Tweeter handle, @FGNingeria, said.

“Today, we celebrate one of our past Heroes ~ Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji (19 May 1964 – 12 August 1989), a Lawyer turned Footballer. He served his father’s Land with all might. May the Labor of our Heroes never be to celebrate.

#OurHeroes #GoogleDoodle.

See other commendations below.

Also @uchePOkoye, in a post on his tweeter handle, said “Google honours Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji (19 May 1964 – 12 August 1989)

“Who was a professional footballer, played internationally for Nigeria. He was also a qualified lawyer who had a masters in international law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome.#GoogleDoodle.

@Nicholaibekwe said “Ex Super Eagles footballer, Samuel Okwaraji’s, would have been 55 today! Thanks #GoogleDoodle.

Also @natubabe1, in a post on Tweeter also commemorated with the Nigerian football legend.

“Sam Okwaraji collapsed and died in the 77th minute of the World Cup qualification match against Angola on the 12th of August 1989.

Even as a Nigerian, I’m just hearing this for the first time, thank you @GoogleDoodles for always remembering and educating.