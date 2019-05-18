Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Plateau Utd v Yobe Stars @New Jos Stadium @4pm on May 20

Two seasons ago, Plateau United marched to claim the NPFL title.

However, at the moment, they face the possibility of being relegated.

The team’s funders, the Plateau State government, issued an ultimatum to the team in April but they are still mired in relegation waters with two matches left in the first phase of the league.

Last Thursday, United picked a point away to Go Round FC but they do not have their destiny in their own hands with Abia Warriors, who are just ahead on the table desiring survival.

Plateau has all to play for but their opponents, Yobe, having already been relegated, only have pride to play for.

Will a victory be enough to fight off relegation?

Current Form: Plateau [D-W-W-L-W]; Yobe Stars [L-L-D-L-W]

Head to head

13/02/19 NPF Yobe Stars 0 – 0 Plateau Utd

28/03/18 NPF Plateau Utd 2 – 1 Yobe Stars

Prediction: Plateau Utd 3-0 Yobe Stars

Man. City v Watford @Wembley Stadium @4pm on May 18

There is an unprecedented treble in line for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, while Watford is chasing a first trophy in 13 years. In the proper context, Guardiola is in search of a 23rd major trophy while Javi Gracia is chasing his first.

City can become the first English team to win the domestic treble of league, League Cup and FA Cup. In their head-to-head over the last five matches, City have scored 19 goals and conceded just three though this Watford ‘resurrected’ from two goals down in the semi-final against Wolves to make the final, which makes them very dangerous customers.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]; Watford [L-L-L-D-W]

Head to head

09/03/19 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Watford

04/12/18 PRL Watford 1 – 2 Man. City

02/01/18 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Watford

16/09/17 PRL Watford 0 – 6 Man. City

21/05/17 PRL Watford 0 – 5 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 3-1 Watford

Bayern v Eintracht @Allianz Arena @2:30pm on May 18

All Bayern has to do on Saturday is ensure they do not lose and they will be crowned Bundesliga champions for the 29th time.

They supposedly have the perfect opponents in Eintracht Frankfurt, who have not won in five and lost their last two Bundesliga matches by an 8-1 goal margin.

There are rumours Niko Kovac will be sacked after this match but no matter the decision of the board, if he gets the Bavarians over the line, he will have that victory on his CV.

Frankfurt has Europe to fight for because a loss for them and a win for Wolfsburg would mean missing out, so an intriguing contest awaits, with so much to play for.

Current Form: Bayern [D-W-D-W-W]; Eintracht [L-L-L-D-D]

Head to head

22/12/18 BUN Eintracht 0 – 3 Bayern

12/08/18 SUC Eintracht 0 – 5 Bayern

19/05/18 DFP Bayern 1 – 3 Eintracht

28/04/18 BUN Bayern 4 – 1 Eintracht

09/12/17 BUN Eintracht 0 – 1 Bayern

Prediction: Bayern 3-1 Eintracht

Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir @Turk Telekom Stadium @5pm on May 19

It will be a knockout encounter on Sunday at the Turk Telecom as Galatasaray faces Istanbul Basaksehir – both on 66 points with one match remaining after this meeting.

Basaksehir has to win without the goals and experience of Demba Ba and Arda Turan.

Galatasaray has goals in its African attackers – Moussa Diagne with 30 [20 at Kasimpasa] and Henry Onyekuru with 13, and will be the favourites to get the job done after chasing the Istanbul side for most of the season.

Current Form: Galatasaray [W-W-W-D-W]; Basaksehir [W-D-L-D-L]

Head to head

15/12/18 SÜL Basaksehir 1 – 1 Galatasaray

15/04/18 SÜL Galatasaray 2 – 0 Basaksehir

18/11/17 SÜL Basaksehir 5 – 1 Galatasaray

10/04/17 SÜL Basaksehir 4 – 0 Galatasaray

04/02/17 CUP Basaksehir 2 – 1 Galatasaray

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Basaksehir