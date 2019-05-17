Juventus sack manager, Allegri

Related News

Italian club Juventus have announced that Massimiliano Allegri will not be their manager from the 2019/20 season.

Having failed to get the highly coveted Champions League trophy, Allegri is only left with overseeing just the two remaining Serie A matches before he is relieved of his position at Juventus.

Though Juve have not revealed details about Mr Allegri’s possible replacements, some reports suggest Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho are some of the names being considered for the top job.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season.

“The coach and the President, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium,” a club statement from Juventus on Friday read.

Mr Allegri was appointed in July 2014 as the new head coach of Juventus, replacing Antonio Conte who had resigned

Although the decision to hire Mr Allegri was initially unpopular, he guided Juventus to their fourth consecutive Serie A title, barely a year in charge.

This was only the second time Juventus had won four consecutive Scudetto titles (the last time being from 1931 to 1935, when they won five Scudetto titles in a row).

Having previously won the title with Milan in 2011, it also marked his second Scudetto title as a manager in Serie A.

The Turin club this year won Serie A for the eighth consecutive season.