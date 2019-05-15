FIFA U-20 World Cup: Success Makanjuola targets goals for Nigeria

Related News

Success Makanjuola, one of the five strikers selected to represent Nigeria at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, has expressed his delight at the big chance he has been given with the Flying Eagles.

The budding striker has vowed to hit the heights when the tournament in Poland begins in a few days’ time.

Nigeria U20 coach, Paul Aigbogun, announced his squad to the World Cup on Monday, with Makanjuola making the cut after impressing the officials of the youth team.

The 18-year old has been speaking on his selection.

“I am very happy that the coach picked me and I am grateful to him because I know it was not an easy decision given the quality of the players we had,” Makanjuola, who plays for lower league side, Water FC, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Makanjuola, who is highly rated at his club, is expected to be one of the players to bear the goalscoring burden of the Flying Eagles in Poland. He restated his resolve to take up this challenge.

“I know so much will be expected of me, and I am ready. I can’t wait to score the goals at the World Cup,” he said.

The Flying Eagles are in Group D, along with Qatar, Ukraine and the United States. They will get their campaign underway on May 24, against the Qataris at the Stadion Miejski w Tychach in Tychy, before facing the United States and Ukraine in their next group games on the 27th and 30th respectively.

The Nigerian side have been training in Bad Goegging, in Germany, where the final squad was announced. Makanjuola said it was a tense moment, but says he is grateful to Aigbogun for including him in the final squad.

“The coach said we had all done well but everyone was tensed because no one knew who would make the final squad,” he said.

“But I am grateful to the coach for picking me and I promise to make him proud when the World Cup begins,” he added.