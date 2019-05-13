Super Falcons coach unveils provisional World Cup squad

Related News

Super Falcons’ head coach Thomas Dennerby has released a list of 27 players that would jostle for places in his final squad for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals taking place in France betweeb June 7 and July 7.

Onome Ebi, Ngozi Okobi and power forward Desire Oparanozie top the list of 27 players that would be heading for a final camping in Austria ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Josephine Chukwunonye, Osinachi Ohale and Ngozi Ebere, midfielders Rita Chikwelu and Halimatu Ayinde and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega, who all played key roles in the Super Falcons’ ninth continental triumph in Ghana late last year, are also included.

Dennerby has also picked Uchenna Kanu, who has shown tremendous firepower at the ongoing WAFU Women’s Cup in Abidjan with eight goals in two matches, as well as home –based professionals Amarachi Okoronkwo, Evelyn Nwabuoku, Chidinma Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Nigeria’s final list of 23 players for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals will emerge from this group of 27, with four players to be dropped towards the end of the two-week camping in Austria.

NFF’s head of Women Football, Ruth David, told thenff.com on Monday that the African champions will depart Abuja for Austria on Monday for the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf – the same facility where the Super Eagles had their final camping programme just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Falcons will depart Austria on June 4 direct to Reims, where they open their World Cup campaign against Norway on June 8.

27 SUPER FALCONS FOR WORLD CUP FINAL CAMP

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Ebere (Arna Bjornar, Norway); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Josephine Chukwunonye (Kungsbacka DFF, Sweden); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo)

Midfielders: Cecilia Nku (Ferencvaros Torna, Hungary); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogonna Chukwudi (Djurgardens IF, Sweden); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskiltuna United, Sweden); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Anam Imo (Malmo FC Rosengard, Sweden); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Uchenna Kanu (Southeastern University, USA); Rasheedat Ajibade (Alvadsnes IL, Norway); Francisca Ordega (Shanghai W. FC); Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Henana Huisanhang, China)