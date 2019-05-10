Four Matches To Watch: EPL winner to emerge, Lobi tackle Rangers

Related News

Lobi Stars v Enugu Rangers @Aper Aku Stadium @4pm on May 12

Rangers, last Wednesday, ended a three-match losing streak by beating Bendel Insurance 1-0. But they face another test on the road on Sunday when they travel to face the draw specialists, Lobi Stars. The Benue-based side have drawn four of their last five matches, a sequence that has meant little movement on the league table. If Lobi snag a win on Sunday, that would mean being just four points off the leaders in the hunt for the end of the season playoff series. For Rangers, they need the resilience that served them so well when they went on a 13-match unbeaten run that took them to the summit of Group A.

Current Form: Lobi [W-D-D-D-D]; Rangers [W-L-L-L-W]

Head to head

Wed 17/04/19 NPF Rangers 1 – 1 Lobi Stars

Sun 20/05/18 NPF Lobi Stars 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers

Wed 17/01/18 NPF Rangers 1 – 2 Lobi Stars

Sun 02/07/17 NPF Lobi Stars 3 – 1 Rangers

Wed 22/02/17 NPF Rangers 2 – 1 Lobi Stars

Prediction: Lobi 3-1 Rangers

Brighton v Man. City @AMEX Stadium @3pm on May 12

Manchester City have their destiny in their own hands – beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and Pep Guardiola would have led the Citizens to a second consecutive title. In a week where we have seen unbelievable comebacks in the Champions League, Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk, believes all things are still possible. “It is on, but you have to be realistic,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports. He, however, added: “The way City have been playing all season everyone should expect them to win. But you never know and the only thing we can do is focus on beating Wolves because that is a very big task as well.” So while Liverpool and their fans continue to dream, City just have to do their job and that is beat Brighton.

Current Form: Brighton [D-D-L-D-L]; Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 06/04/19 FAC Man. City 1 – 0 Brighton

Sat 29/09/18 PRL Man. City 2 – 0 Brighton

Wed 09/05/18 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Brighton

Sat 12/08/17 PRL Brighton 0 – 2 Man. City

Wed 24/09/08 LEC Brighton 2 – 2 Man. City

Prediction: Brighton 1-3 Man. City

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich @Red Bull Arena @2:30 p.m. on May 11

Bayern will win the 2018/19 Bundesliga season if they beat or draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday, then the Bavarians will be champions for the 29th time and a seventh consecutive league title. For Leipzig, their journey to the top continues and they can do Borrusia Dortmund favour by disallowing a Bayern win, which would mean the Bundesliga would have to be decided on the final day. Leipzig boast the meanest defence, conceding just 27 goals in 32 matches while Bayern are the top scorers with 82 goals. Will it be attack against defence?

Current Form: Leipzig [D-W-W-W-W]; Bayern [W-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 19/12/18 BUN Bayern 1 – 0 Leipzig

Sun 18/03/18 BUN Leipzig 2 – 1 Bayern

Sat 28/10/17 BUN Bayern 2 – 0 Leipzig

Wed 25/10/17 DFP Leipzig 1 – 1 Bayern

Sat 13/05/17 BUN Leipzig 4 – 5 Bayern

Prediction: Leipzig 2-3 Bayern

AS Roma v Juventus @Stadio Olimpico @7:30 p.m. on May 12

Just as Roma have hit great form in the run-in, Juventus have hit a bad patch and are going to limp across the line though with a lot of distance to the second-placed team. Roma are sixth on the table, level on points with AC Milan, in fifth, and three points behind Atalanta, who are in the fourth UEFA Champions League place. So getting all three points from Juventus is the goal – not easy, but achievable with the yo-yo form the champions are exhibiting at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing the top scorer’s gong so will be motivated but will his teammates be as motivated against a motivated Roma side? Matches between these two teams are always tight affairs – Sunday’s shouldn’t be any different!

Current Form: AS Roma [D-W-D-D-D]; Juventus [D-D-W-L-L]

Head to head

Sat 22/12/18 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AS Roma

Sun 13/05/18 SEA AS Roma 0 – 0 Juventus

Sat 23/12/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AS Roma

Sun 30/07/17 ICC AS Roma 1 – 1 Juventus

Sun 14/05/17 SEA AS Roma 3 – 1 Juventus

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Juventus