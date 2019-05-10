Aubameyang shoots Arsenal into Europa League final

Related News

Arsenal have qualified for final of the Europa League after they beat Valencia 4-2 on Thursday night at the Mestalla.

While Nigeria International Alex Iwobi was missing in action, his African compatriot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was the hero for the Gunners

The Gabonesse scored a hat-trick to help Arsenal to a 4-2 win on the night and a 6-3 aggregate victory.

The Gunners took their chances in the first leg to lead 3-1 at the midway stage. They were equally as clinical in Spain on Thursday night, scoring from four of their five shots on target.

Kevin Gameiro scored twice for the LaLiga side and Alexandre Lacazette added to his brace from the first leg, but the night belonged to Aubameyang as he struck three times in stunning fashion.

Arsenal will now face Eintracht Frankfurt or Chelsea in the Baku final in three weeks’ time.