Aubameyang shoots Arsenal into Europa League final

Arsenal have qualified for final of the Europa League after they beat Valencia 4-2 on Thursday night at the Mestalla.
While Nigeria International Alex Iwobi was missing in action, his African compatriot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was the hero for the Gunners
The Gabonesse scored a hat-trick to help Arsenal to a 4-2 win on the night and a 6-3 aggregate victory.
The Gunners took their chances in the first leg to lead 3-1 at the midway stage. They were equally as clinical in Spain on Thursday night, scoring from four of their five shots on target.
Kevin Gameiro scored twice for the LaLiga side and Alexandre Lacazette added to his brace from the first leg, but the night belonged to Aubameyang as he struck three times in stunning fashion.
Arsenal will now face Eintracht Frankfurt or Chelsea in the Baku final in three weeks’ time.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.