NPFL: Rivers United halt Enyimba’s 11-match unbeaten run

Enyimba’s 11-match unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has finally been halted.

The People’s Elephant were beaten 1-0 in their Matchday 18 tie at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt on Wednesday by Rivers United.

Before Wednesday’s outing, Enyimba had been rock solid, going 11 games without a defeat. But, they could not extend that amazing run in Port Harcourt

A solitary strike from Ossy Martins earned the Garden City team victory over the seven-time league champions.

Martins hit the back of the net in the 13th minute but hard as Enyimba tried, they could not get back into the game.

With the three points from the midweek tie, the Pride of Rivers are now fourth in the NPFL Group A table with 26 points, while Enyimba are still second with 28 points.

In other midweek games, Enugu Rangers increased their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 victory over Kwara United.

It was Felix Ogbuke that scored the only goal for the Flying Antelopes, who now have 34 points after 18 games.

Elsewhere, MFM secured a vital away point as they forced Wikki Tourist to a 1-1 draw.

Franklin Anthony gave the host the lead in the 40th minute but the Olukoya Boys leveled with a strike from Joshua Abah in the 75th minute.

In Group B, Godspower Aniefiok’s goal in stoppage time gave Akwa United a 1-0 away win over Go Round at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku.

Yobe Stars also failed to make the most of their home advantage as they played out a disappointing 0-0 draw against El-Kanemi Warriors in Damaturu.

On their part, Plateau United helped their chances of survival with a 2-0 win over Gombe United in Jos.

Other Matchday 18 games will be played on Thursday.