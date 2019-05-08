NPFL: El-Kanemi Warriors fined N3 million for crowd violence

El-Kanemi (Photo Credit: Goal.com)
El-Kanemi (Photo Credit: Goal.com)

The League Management Company (LMC) has announced a N3 million fine among other punishments for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, El-Kanemi Warriors.

The LMC has also ordered El-Kanemi Warriors to play behind closed doors till the end of the 2018/19 season.

These follow the unruly behaviour of El-Kanemi’s fans in their last match against Go Round FC.

A video of the fans attempting to attack players and officials of Go Round FC after their team was forced to a 2-2 draw on Saturday in Maiduguri went viral on the internet, with members of the Nigerian Army forced to shoot in the air in an attempt to dissuade the fans.

In the light of the glaring evidence against them, the LMC charged El-Kanemi Warriors with a three-count offence for which they were fined a total of N3 million. This is separate from the N250,000 to be paid to the centre referee, Rilwan Ayeni, for the assault on him.

“The League Management Company (LMC) in exercise of Summary Jurisdiction notice signed by Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer, charged the Maiduguri club for breaches of sections of the Framework and Rules including Rule B13.18 and B13.52.2,” read an LMC statement released on Tuesday.

“You are in breach of the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League, in that on summary, 5th May 2019, in the course of your Match Day 17 Fixture: El-Kanemi Warriors vs. Go Round, some of your supporters severally threw objects including water sachets, plastic bottles and stones towards Match Officials and towards the field of play.”

“LMC imposed financial sanctions ranging from N1m for throwing objects at Match Officials in breach of Rule B13.18, N1m for failure to ensure restriction of access by unauthorised persons to restricted areas, in breach of Rule B13.52.2, N1m for encroachment onto the field fo play immediately after the match, in breach of Rule B13.18 and N250,000 to be paid as compensation to the Referee for assault pursuant to Rule C12.”

With this development, El-Kanemi will now play its remaining two home matches against Delta Force and FC Ifeanyiubah at the El-Kanemi Stadium, Maiduguri, behind closed doors.

The Warriors will face Yobe Desert Stars in their Match Day 18 game in Damaturu on Wednesday.

