EPL: Ndidi, Iheanacho unable to stop Man City as Kompany seals crucial win

Manchester City has secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium to move to within one win of retaining their Premier League title.

A long-range strike from Captain Vincent Kompany sealed the crucial win for the defending champions.

The Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action on Monday night but their team, Leicester City could not halt the title charge of Manchester City.

Though the Foxes put up a good fight, becoming the first away team not to concede against Man City in the opening hour of a league match this season, Pep Guardiola’s men dug deep for the killer punch.

Kompany fired home the winning goal 20 minutes from time to lift the Citizens above Liverpool at the top of the table.

After tense matches against Manchester United and Burnley over the past couple of weeks, Monday’s game proved to be another cagey and at times frustrating night for the defending champions, but they got the job done.

Having secured all three points against Leicester City, Man City are on course to become the first side in a decade to win the Premier League title in back-to-back seasons.

All they have to do to achieve this big feat is to beat Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the campaign.