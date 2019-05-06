NPFL Review: Enyimba beat Enugu Rangers in Oriental Derby

Related News

Enyimba International have narrowed the gap between them an Enugu Rangers to just three points after they emerged victorious in the Oriental Derby; beating the Flying Antelopes 3-1 on Sunday in Aba.

Centre-back Ifeanyi Anaemena scored two goals while Jean-Marie Guera added one more to help the People’s Elephant to the well-deserved victory over the Flying Antelopes in the Oriental Derby.

Despite the derby defeat, Enugu Rangers are still top of the NPFL Group A with 31 points from 17 games, while Enyimba are now a close second with just three points less.

In some of the other games in NPFL Group A, MFM FC returned to winning ways with a slim 1-0 win over Rivers United at the Agege Stadium.

The Olukoya Boys had gone five games without a win before getting it right against the Garden City team in Sunday’s Matchday 17 fixture.

There were also home wins for Katsina United who edged Remo Stars 3-2 in a five-goal thriller while Sunshine Stars beat Wikki Tourist 2-1 in Akure.

Lobi Stars got the only away point in the Matchday 17 fixtures played on Sunday as they forced Kwara United to a barren draw in Ilorin.

The game in Benin between Bendel Insurance and Niger Tornadoes and the one in Maiduguri between El-Kanemi Warriors and Go Round FC both played on Saturday all ended in stalemates.

In Group B, Akwa United are back at the summit after they came from behind to beat Nasarawa United 2-1 on Sunday at the Nest of Champions, Uyo.

Thomas Adeshina had given the Solid Miners a surprise lead after benefiting from a defensive mix up.

However, Mfon Udoh from the penalty spot scored his ninth goal of the season to draw the host level before Etboy Akpan scored what turned to be the winning goal just before half time.

With the win, Akwa United now have 31 points from 17 games.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah have moved up to the second spot in Group B with their 2-1 win over Delta Force.

In Kano, Pillars got a lone goal victory over Plateau United to stay in contention for one of the playoff spots in their NPFL group while Yobe Stars were thumped 2-0 by Heartland in Okigwe

Full Results

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Wikki

MFM 1-0 Rivers Utd

Enyimba 3-1 Rangers

Kwara Utd 0-0 Lobi Stars

Katsina Utd 3-2 Remo Stars

Heartland 2-0 Yobe Stars

Akwa Utd 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau Utd

FC Ifeanyiubah 2-1 Delta Stars

Gombe Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors