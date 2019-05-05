EPL: Manchester United to miss Champions League

Related News

Manchester United will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season after they failed to get a victory in their penultimate game of the season away to already relegated Huddersfield on Sunday.

The Red Devils were forced to a 1-1 draw which has effectively put paid to their slim hopes of still finishing in the top-four at the end of the season.

Scott McTominay put United in front during the opening stages of the contest, but Isaac Mbenza’s first goal for Huddersfield earned the already-relegated side a share of the spoils.

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford means that United cannot finish in the top four of the standings, with the North-West giants now facing a year of rebuilding outside of the Champions League.

Expectedly, United wasted no time in pushing for an early goal, and their efforts was rewarded when McTominay opened the scoring within eight minutes of kickoff.

However, there was heartbreak for the Red Devils as Luke Shaw completely failed to deal with the ball and Mbenza was allowed to come all alone with De Gea to slot in the equalizer.

Ibenza celebrated by kicking the corner flag so hard it broke, and play was then held up for about five minutes while stadium officials looked for a replacement.

United will have themselves to blame for their misfortune as the likes of Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford wasted good chances for a winner by missing the target.

Paul Pogba on his part was unlucky as his effort hit the crossbar with a late effort. The result means United will have to settle for Europa League football next season.

United are sixth in the Premier League and are on 66 points with one match remaining, meaning that it is mathematically impossible for the Red Devils to catch up to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

For Chelsea, goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, David Luiz and Argentine marksman Gonzalo Higuain helped them to a 3-0 home victory over Watford.

The big win has moved the Blues closer to their target of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The win has seen Maurizio Sarri’s men into third place on 71 points, a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth and five ahead of Arsenal, who play Brighton and Hove Albion later on Sunday.