EPL: Manchester United to miss Champions League

Manchester United players disappointed after the match against Huddersfield (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)
Manchester United players disappointed after the match against Huddersfield (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)

Manchester United will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season after they failed to get a victory in their penultimate game of the season away to already relegated Huddersfield on Sunday.

The Red Devils were forced to a 1-1 draw which has effectively put paid to their slim hopes of still finishing in the top-four at the end of the season.

Scott McTominay put United in front during the opening stages of the contest, but Isaac Mbenza’s first goal for Huddersfield earned the already-relegated side a share of the spoils.

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford means that United cannot finish in the top four of the standings, with the North-West giants now facing a year of rebuilding outside of the Champions League.

Expectedly, United wasted no time in pushing for an early goal, and their efforts was rewarded when McTominay opened the scoring within eight minutes of kickoff.

However, there was heartbreak for the Red Devils as Luke Shaw completely failed to deal with the ball and Mbenza was allowed to come all alone with De Gea to slot in the equalizer.

Ibenza celebrated by kicking the corner flag so hard it broke, and play was then held up for about five minutes while stadium officials looked for a replacement.

United will have themselves to blame for their misfortune as the likes of Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford wasted good chances for a winner by missing the target.

Paul Pogba on his part was unlucky as his effort hit the crossbar with a late effort. The result means United will have to settle for Europa League football next season.

United are sixth in the Premier League and are on 66 points with one match remaining, meaning that it is mathematically impossible for the Red Devils to catch up to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

For Chelsea, goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, David Luiz and Argentine marksman Gonzalo Higuain helped them to a 3-0 home victory over Watford.

The big win has moved the Blues closer to their target of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The win has seen Maurizio Sarri’s men into third place on 71 points, a point clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth and five ahead of Arsenal, who play Brighton and Hove Albion later on Sunday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.