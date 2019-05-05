Mikel scores in English football again after five years

Nigeria's John Obi Mikel. [PHOTO CREDIT: Mikel's official INSTAGRAM page]
Nigeria's John Obi Mikel. [PHOTO CREDIT: Mikel's official INSTAGRAM page]

Nigeria’s John Obi Mikel scored what was his second goal in English football on Sunday as his Championship team Middlesbrough defeated Rotherham United 2-1 in a league fixture.

Before finding the back of the net in Sunday’s Championship tie, Mikel’s last goal in English football was five years, 226 days ago for Chelsea against Fulham in September 2013.

Unfortunately for Mikel, his effort was inadequate for Middlesbrough as Tony Pulis’ men finished the 2018-19 season in seventh spot, a point adrift of the Championship playoff zone.

DR Congo’s Britt Assombalonga opened the scoring for Middlesbrough from the penalty spot in the 28th minute and stretched his tally to 14 goals in 42 league outings this term.

Nine minutes later, Mikel – who captained the visitors – doubled the lead by rifling his left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The effort was the Nigeria international’s first goal since he returned to England as a free agent in January.

On the international scene, Mikel who has a handful of goals has not played for Nigeria since their group stage exit from the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia. But he is expected to be part of Gernot Rohr’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B against Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.