Nigeria’s Celestine Babayaro returns to Chelsea

Former Super Eagles defender, Celestine Babayaro, is set for action again with London club Chelsea as he has been listed in the legend squad to face their Real Madrid counterparts in a Charity match at the Bernabeu on June 23.

Babayaro, who spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League, mainly for Chelsea from 1997 to 2005 has been invited alongside 23 other Chelsea greats for next month’s charity.

He was a regular figure in the left side of the defence for Chelsea in his glory days and would be reuniting with his former team-mates also invited for Real Madrid.

The 40-year old faced competition from Graeme Le Saux during his seven-year spell, but managed to play over 200 games for the London side.

His acrobatic celebrations with backflips were noted and loved by the fans of the club.

As stated on the Chelsea official website, Ricardo Carvalho and Michael Essien, who both featured for the Blues and Los Blancos during their illustrious careers are also on the roster for the June 23 friendly.

Chelsea is assembling a strike force comprising Zola, Hernan Crespo, Tore Andre Flo, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Andriy Shevchenko.

Real Madrid’s team will include Raul, Roberto Carlos, Alvaro Arbeloa, Julio Baptista, with further names to be announced in due course.

Chelsea Legends squad in full

GOALKEEPERS

Carlo Cudicini

Hilario

DEFENDERS

Celestine Babayaro

Wayne Bridge

Ricardo Carvalho

Marcel Desailly

William Gallas

Danny Granville

Jon Harley

Frank Leboeuf

Graeme Le Saux

Frank Sinclair

MIDFIELDERS

Juliano Belletti

Michael Essien

Jody Morris

Eddie Newton

Dan Petrescu

Gus Poyet

Dennis Wise

FORWARDS

Hernan Crespo

Tore Andre Flo

Eidur Gudjohnsen

Andriy Shevchenko

Gianfranco Zola