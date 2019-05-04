Nigeria’s Celestine Babayaro returns to Chelsea

Former Super Eagles defender, Celestine Babayaro, is set for action again with London club Chelsea as he has been listed in the legend squad to face their Real Madrid counterparts in a Charity match at the Bernabeu on June 23.
Babayaro, who spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League, mainly for Chelsea from 1997 to 2005 has been invited alongside 23 other Chelsea greats for next month’s charity.
He was a regular figure in the left side of the defence for Chelsea in his glory days and would be reuniting with his former team-mates also invited for Real Madrid.
The 40-year old faced competition from Graeme Le Saux during his seven-year spell, but managed to play over 200 games for the London side.
His acrobatic celebrations with backflips were noted and loved by the fans of the club.
As stated on the Chelsea official website, Ricardo Carvalho and Michael Essien, who both featured for the Blues and Los Blancos during their illustrious careers are also on the roster for the June 23 friendly.
Chelsea is assembling a strike force comprising Zola, Hernan Crespo, Tore Andre Flo, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Andriy Shevchenko.
Real Madrid’s team will include Raul, Roberto Carlos, Alvaro Arbeloa, Julio Baptista, with further names to be announced in due course.
Chelsea Legends squad in full
GOALKEEPERS
Carlo Cudicini
Hilario
DEFENDERS
Celestine Babayaro
Wayne Bridge
Ricardo Carvalho
Marcel Desailly
William Gallas
Danny Granville
Jon Harley
Frank Leboeuf
Graeme Le Saux
Frank Sinclair
MIDFIELDERS
Juliano Belletti
Michael Essien
Jody Morris
Eddie Newton
Dan Petrescu
Gus Poyet
Dennis Wise
FORWARDS
Hernan Crespo
Tore Andre Flo
Eidur Gudjohnsen
Andriy Shevchenko
Gianfranco Zola