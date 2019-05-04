Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Enyimba v E. Rangers @Enyimba Stadium @4pm on May 5

It is a big one in Aba as first comes up against second in Group A of Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday.

Enugu Rangers lead the Group A table with 31 points but will hope to avoid a third consecutive loss after away losses to Insurance and Rivers United. Enyimba have played eight matches at home; won six and drawn two, scoring 11 and conceding just one, which makes the task a difficult one for Gbenga Ogunbote’s injury-ravaged Rangers’ team.

But the Enugu-based side is anything but resilient having amassed a 13-match unbeaten run before the two consecutive losses. For Enyimba, the Mathematics is simple, beat Rangers to get closer by three points or allow the chasing pack to clamber over their back.

Current Form: Enyimba [D-W-D-D-W]; Rangers [L-L-W-D-W]

Head to head

27/01/19 NPF Rangers 1 – 0 Enyimba

11/03/18 NPF Rangers 1 – 0 Enyimba

03/09/17 NPF Rangers 1 – 1 Enyimba

02/04/17 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Rangers

31/07/16 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Rangers

Prediction: Enyimba 2-1 Rangers

Newcastle v Liverpool @St. James’ Park @7:45pm on May 4

This fixture has a history – in the 1995/96 season Newcastle needed a win away to Liverpool to consolidate their position on top of the league but finished the season in second place – four points behind Manchester United.

Now Liverpool’s chase for the title in the 2018/19 EPL will be classified over if the Magpies find a way to conjure victory over the Reds with one match left.

Newcastle manager, Rafa Benitez was at Liverpool for six years and the best position achieved was a second place – will he consign Jurgen Klopp to the same fate?

Current Form: Newcastle [D-W-W-L-L]; Liverpool [L-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

26/12/18 PRL Liverpool 4 – 0 Newcastle

03/03/18 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Newcastle

01/10/17 PRL Newcastle 1 – 1 Liverpool

23/04/16 PRL Liverpool 2 – 2 Newcastle

06/12/15 PRL Newcastle 2 – 0 Liverpool

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

Manchester City v Leicester @Etihad Stadium @8pm on May 4

The English Premier League has produced a title finish for the ages. Manchester City and Liverpool, jostling for the finishing line with minuscule space for any error. City will host Leicester City on Monday knowing the result of Liverpool’s game away to Newcastle on Saturday.

In the event of a Liverpool win, there will be pressure against a fast-improving Foxes’ side galvanised by Brendan Rodgers. Pep Guardiola in the trench mode with the result the main criteria, instead of the spectacle. If Liverpool lose and they win, then he will be champions of England for the second consecutive season.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]; Leicester [W-D-L-W-W]

Head to head

26/12/18 PRL Leicester 2 – 1 Man. City

18/12/18 LEC Leicester 1 – 1 Man. City

10/02/18 PRL Man. City 5 – 1 Leicester

19/12/17 LEC Leicester 1 – 1 Man. City

18/11/17 PRL Leicester 0 – 2 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 3-1 Leicester

Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund @Weserstadion @5:30pm on May 4

The only consolation for Lucien Favre and his team is that Bayern Munich gave them hope by that draw with Nurnberg but on Saturday they have to show they will be champions till the very end.

Even a draw will not do for Dortmund after blowing a seven-point lead over Bayern at the start of March. Werder are also chasing a place in the Europa League so will be determined to get a second win over the visitors, after dumping them out of the DFB Pokal Cup in February.

Favre will be hoping Dortmund continue their record without the suspended Marco Reus – Dortmund are unbeaten in five games this season without their influential captain but there is still hope with three matches remaining.

Current Form: Werder [L-L-L-W-D]; Dortmund [L-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

05/02/19 DFP Borussia Dortmund 3 – 3 Werder Bremen

15/12/18 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 – 1 Werder Bremen

29/04/18 BUN Werder Bremen 1 – 1 Borussia Dortmund

09/12/17 BUN Borussia Dortmund 1 – 2 Werder Bremen

20/05/17 BUN Borussia Dortmund 4 – 3 Werder Bremen

Prediction: Werder 1-2 Dortmund