Europa League: Arsenal beat Valencia, Chelsea draw in Germany

An all-English final in this year’s Europa League is still very much on course following the results recorded by Arsenal and Chelsea in their first leg semi-final games on Thursday night.

At the Emirates Stadium, Alexandre Lacazette netted twice and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored late on as Arsenal overturned an early deficit to lead 3-1 against Spanish side Valencia.

The LaLiga team took the lead 11 minutes in at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening through Mouctar Diakhaby’s close-range header and wasted a couple of good chances to extend their lead.

Arsenal soon recovered as Alexandre Lacazette got two goals in the space of seven minutes for the Gunners.

While Arsenal were initially making do with thier slim lead, Aubameyang converted at the back post to ensure that the North London outfit have a big advantage ahead of next week’s return match at Mestalla.

In the other game on Thursday night, Chelsea played out a 1-1 against Entrait Frankfurt in Germany to put themselves in good stead to progress after next week’s second leg in London.

