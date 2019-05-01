AFCON 2019: Super Eagles set for Zimbabwe, Senegal friendlies

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles of Nigeria (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will test their resilience against the national teams of Zimbabwe and Senegal in pre-AFCON 2019 friendly matches in June.

This was revealed in a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Super Eagles, who are three–time African champions, will commence camping in Asaba, capital of Delta State on June 2. This is ahead of the clash with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

Zimbabwe, who have in their ranks, globally –acknowledged talents such as Knowledge Musona and Kharma Billiat, finished top of a qualifying group that included two-time African champions, Democratic Republic of Congo, a resurgent Liberia and 1972 AFCON winners, Congo Brazzaville.

The day after the match with the Warriors, the Super Eagles delegation will depart Asaba aboard a chartered flight for Ismailia, Egypt, where they will set up a final training camp.

On June 16, the Eagles will file out against Africa’s top ranked team, Senegal, at the Ismailia Stadium in their final tune –up game.

This is a match to look forward to. It is a match between Africa’s number one and number three –ranked teams, just few days to the kick –off of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations.

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, said on Thursday, “We have sealed the matches with the Warriors of Zimbabwe and the Lions of Teranga and these are two matches we are really looking forward to.

“There cannot possibly be a better way to get into the AFCON spirit than playing the number one –ranked team in Africa just before the finals begin.”

His Senegalese counterpart, Augustine Senghor, stated: “We shall only have one friendly match against Nigeria as we prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Apart from being Africa’s number one –ranked team, the Lions of Teranga have in their ranks the revered Liverpool FC of England point man, Sadio Mane. They come up against a Nigeria side also brimming with talent, depth and creativity.

The day after the clash with Senegal, the Super Eagles’ delegation will move to Alexandria, venue of their Group B games. They take on Burundi on June 22, tackle Guinea on June 26 and confront Madagascar on June 30.

