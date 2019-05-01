Barcelona v Liverpool: Can Messi be the difference?

Related News

Lionel Messi can be the difference for Barcelona against Liverpool. Sorry, Messi will be the difference between Barcelona and Liverpool. The result is likely to be hinged on how Messi plays.

The Argentine maestro is a match winner any day. And when motivated like he is right now, he is a double match winner. The Catalans’ last triumph in the completion was in 2015 when they beat Juventus 3-1, which led to Messi declaring at the beginning of the season that the trophy needs to make another trip to Barcelona.

Their opponents on Wednesday, Liverpool, are worthy challengers not only because they also have their own left-footed ace in Mohamed Salah, but because of their work ethic and some other outstanding individuals like Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese hopes the experience of getting to last season’s final will come in handy. He told uefa.com, “We’re playing against the best team in the world and we want to take our chance. Last season we played the final and that was a good experience – now’s the opportunity to put that experience to good use.”

There is a quirky fact about the meeting between these two teams – over six matches, there have been two draws and two wins each for both teams. What will make for a great spectacle is the fact that both teams have stopped conceding very much in games – Barcelona and Liverpool have only conceded seven goals in their last 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Ivan Rakitic revealed that Messi’s charge at the beginning of the season was to once again win the big-eared trophy. “When our captain [Messi] talked about trying our hardest to win this trophy again back at the start of the season, it wasn’t pressure; it was our best player marking out the road that every single one of us wants to travel.”

Barcelona already have La Liga sewn up while Liverpool are one point behind Manchester City for the EPL title with two games left. Will this situation swing the tie in Barcelona’s favour? The answer is just hours away!

Head to head

06/08/16 ICC Liverpool 4 – 0 Barcelona

06/03/07 UCL Liverpool 0 – 1 Barcelona

21/02/07 UCL Barcelona 1 – 2 Liverpool

13/03/02 UCL Barcelona 0 – 0 Liverpool

20/11/01 UCL Liverpool 1 – 3 Barcelona

Three duels to watch

Lionel Messi v Fabinho

Messi does not have a fixed position, neither does he run around a lot these days but he always comes alive when he sights the opponent’s box. The man Liverpool will deploy in that area must be the one player whose concentration will be at 100% for the 90+ minutes to be played. That means Jurgen Klopp has to deploy Fabinho over Henderson in the centre of the park. A Brazil v Argentina duel is always compelling – now add the fact of a UCL final in view and we have a more compelling match in front of us.

Nelson Semedo v Sadio Mane

The most dangerous Red going into this encounter is Sadio Mane. Clever, fast and ready to score at any time, which therefore calls for the more defensive-minded fullback in Nelson Semedo. While Semedo is actually good going forward, it will be his ability and perseverance to stay tight on Mane that will be congratulated and hailed by Valverde tonight.

Arthur v Keita

Arthur has gradually become an important part of this Barcelona side because of his close control and ability to almost always find the right pass. Liverpool’s job in midfield at the Nou Camp on Wednesday will be to deny the Brazilian that space – a job perfectly suited to the nippy skills of Keita.

Stats that Matter

Stat Barcelona Liverpool Goals Scored 23 18 Goals Conceded 6 9 Goal Attempts 180 145 Passes Completed 7169 5492 Avg. Ball Possession 0.6 0.52 Attempted Crosses 117 195 Fouls Suffered 150 106 Fouls Committed 103 124

What the Managers are saying

“Liverpool’s front three play at an incredibly fast pace, but as important is how the ball gets to them. So we must win the midfield battle so they cannot get the ball through to them.” – Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona Manager

“It would be a massive mistake if you play Barcelona with 15% of your mind on Newcastle. A result here gives us a good chance of doing the job at home.” – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Manager

Probable XIs

Barcelona [4-2-1-3]: Mark-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Arthur, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic; Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Liverpool [4-3-3]: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.