UEFA Champions League: Ajax shock Tottenham in London

Ajax continued their amazing run in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

Donny van de Beek’s strike in the 15th minute put Ajax in good stead as they target a place in the final of this season’s contest.

Hakim Ziyech slipped the ball through for Donny van de Beek, who controlled the pass and converted past Hugo Lloris after taking some time to compose himself.

The Dutch side who dumped out big names like Real Madrid and Juventus were well on top of their game and it was not surprising when they opened the scoring.

Ajax even came close to scoring the second goal of the night through David Neres’s shot in the second half, but the ball came back off the post.

Tottenham did have spells on top after switching from a three-man defence to four at the back, but they managed just one shot on target across the 90 minutes and now have it all to do in next week’s return fixture in Amsterdam.

On Wednesday, it will be the turn of Liverpool and Barcelona to battle it out.

It is yet to be seen if the dream of an all English final will still be realised going by how things panned out in the Tottenham game.