FIFA U17 World Cup: Golden Eaglets eye sixth title

Nigeria's U17 Footbal team, Golden Eaglets (Photo Credit: Cafonline.com)
Nigeria's U17 Footbal team, Golden Eaglets (Photo Credit: Cafonline.com)

The captain of the Nigeria U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, Samson Tijani, has given assurances that he and his teammates will work hard to win the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup

After finishing fourth at the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania, Tijani said that the Eaglets are looking at redeeming themselves at the Junior World Cup in Brazil later this year.

The Golden Eaglets captain told thenff.com that the team was just unfortunate not to have qualified for the final. He said he and the rest of the squad are satisfied with the qualification of the team for the FIFA U17 tournament.

“Personally, I did not feel too bad because our main aim was to qualify for the World Cup and we succeeded in that aspect. We approached every game as they came. Unfortunately, Guinea defeated us on penalty shoot-out in the semi-final.

“It was a very tough game. We were not scared of penalty kicks but it happened that we were destined to lose to Guinea.”

Tijani went further: “Against Angola, we defeated them earlier in the group stage but in the third-place game, they were very fast-paced and we tried to match them. We were surprised that we lost the game.

“Now, our thoughts are on how we can prepare very well and go to the World Cup and win the tournament. The last set of Golden Eaglets that won the FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile, in 2015 did not win African tournament. But at the World Cup, the team flew high and won the tournament. I believe that with strong support from NFF, the training sessions that our coaches will put us through and with players working hard and playing as a team, we will win the World Cup in Brazil.”

Nigeria remains the most successful country in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The country has won five titles, the last coming in 2015 under the tutelage of Coach Emmanuel Amuneke who is now in charge of the Tanzania national team.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.