Watch Some Nigerian Goals: Onuachu continues to bang in goals

Related News

New Super Eagles striker, FC Midtjylland’s Paul Onuachu could be taking his goal scoring exploits for FC Midtjylland to new heights in the 2018/19 season.

Onuachu bagged a brace within 11 minutes in the second half to take his tally for the season to 16 goals on Monday and the AFCON hopeful is now just two goals short of the 18 he scored in the 2016/17 season with five games left in the season.

His first, the equaliser was from a precise left-footed low volley in the box four minutes into the second half and the winner came on the hour with a guided header. Midtjylland stay in second place with 68 points, well off leaders, Kobenhavn, who have 79 points.

Igboun nets brace for best goal-scoring season

Former Super Eagles forward, Sylvester Igboun scored his eighth and ninth league goals on Sunday at the Stadion Neftyanik as UFA smashed four past URAL in their continuing fight against relegation.

The 28-year-old is having his best scoring season in the Russian premier league in his fourth season with UFA. His team is now just four points off cementing their place in the league for next season with four matches left this season.

Igboun scored a neat header on 78 minutes and added his second was a good skill show as he sidestepped two defenders before slotting past the goalkeeper.

Sone Aluko scores in second consecutive game

After a drought of 50 days, Sone Aluko scored in his second consecutive game for Beijing Renhe away to Hebei CFCC but it was still not enough to snag their first three points of the season.

After last week’s 2-2 result, another goal resulted in a point and they stay 15th in the 16-team Chinese Super League.

Stephen Odey back on the score sheet

Fringe Super Eagles striker, Stephen Odey scored his 14th goal in all competitions as FC Zurich recorded a 1-0 home win against FC Sion. The thrice-capped Super Eagle scored with a powerful header in the 69th minute to give Zurich all three points. The win moved them to seventh on the 10-team table.

Blessing Eleke (Luzern)

Another Nigerian doing well in the Swiss League is Blessing Eleke, who got on the score sheet in a 3-1 home win over FC Thun. Eleke got the insurance goal for his team with two minutes left on the clock.

He has 11 league goals in 27 appearances.

Victor Osimhen is hot in Belgium

As Victor Osimhen continues to plunder the goals in Belgium, his chances of being in the 23-man super Eagles squad to 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt gets brighter. The 20-year-old scored his 13th league goal on Sunday at the Versluys Arena.

With four games left in the UEFA Europa league playoffs, Osimhen will be hoping to help his team overhaul current leaders, Sint-Truiden, in the race for Europe.