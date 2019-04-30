Almar FC win Ogun FA Cup

Nigerian League side, Almar FC, became the new FA Cup champions in Ogun State after they shocked Gateway United in the final match decided over the weekend.

Almar FC beat Gateway 3-2 on penalties at the MKO Abiola stadium to emerge champions.

Having conquered their state, the lower league side is now hoping to cause more upset in the national finals where they will be representing the state.

Almar FC Head coach, Onirugun Michael, told PREMIUM TIMES in Abeokuta that “they are not going to make up the numbers when the Federation Cup otherwise known as the Aiteo Cup commences at the national level.”

“We started very well and we made it, the state of the pitch affected our game because we played on the tour We want to go far in Aiteo cup, we have been there twice and we believe we can do it,” he said.

Tough Encounter

In Sunday’s final match, both sides were unable to find the back of the net at regulation time and the match proceeded into a penalty shootout.

Almar won 3-2 to dethrone Gateway who are the former champions.

Almar had defeated Olisa FC in a penalty shootout to book a spot in final, while Gateway United earned a place in the final after they edged out Nilayo FC.

Both Gateway United and Almar will represent Ogun state at the National Aiteo Cup, later this year.

The State FA Cup tournament produced upsets with top sides like Heartland FC, MFM FC, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, among others failing to make it to the national stage of the cup competition.

