Czech striker killed in bus crash — Club

Josef Sural [Photo: FotMob]

Czech soccer player, Josef Sural, who plays for Turkey’s Aytemiz Alanyaspor, was killed after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from a match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, Czech international and Alanyaspor striker, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter.

Seven Alanyaspor players had rented a VIP minibus to return from the club’s 1-1 draw against Kayserispor on Sunday. The bus crashed some 5 km from the southern coastal town of Alanya, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The rest of the club’s players and staff had either returned with the team’s bus or on their own, Anadolu said.

It said the driver of the VIP bus had been detained following the accident and an investigation had been launched.

Club Chairman, Hasan Cavusoglu, was quoted as saying that the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel of the minibus while a second driver was also asleep at the time.

“According to (the) information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, they were both asleep.

“The crash happened as a result of them both being asleep,” Anadolu quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

He said the other six players injured in the crash were not in critical condition.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.