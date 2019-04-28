EPL: Manchester United, Chelsea draw at Old Trafford

Related News

The race for top-four finish in the English Premier League is still very much open following the 1-1 scoreline recorded in the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

David de Gea made another costly goalkeeping error as the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by the Blues.

Juan Mata had given United a deserved first-half lead against his former employers in what had been dubbed a “must-win” match for the hosts.

However, De Gea’s mistake gifted an equaliser to Marcos Alonso as Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification.

The result leaves Maurizio Sarri’s side still fourth on the table and two points above fifth-placed Arsenal, whereas United must overhaul a three-point deficit as well as their inferior goal difference during the final two games of the season to snatch a champions league spot.

After Sunday’s difficult test against Chelsea, United have two winnable fixtures to conclude their campaign: against Huddersfield Town (A) and Cardiff City (H).

But having failed to win on Sunday, victory in those last two games might still not be enough for United to make it back for the Champions League.