Lionel Messi hands Barcelona another LaLiga title

Lionel Messi scored the only goal as Barcelona battled to a lone goal victory over Levante to claim yet another LaLiga title on Saturday night at Camp Nou.

Having fired blanks in the first half, the Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde had to beckon on Messi from the bench to come and rescue the situation.

The Argentine did not disappoint, scoring the only goal of the encounter in the 62nd minute.

That has seen his team emerge as league champions even with three games to spare.

The victory sees the Catalans stay nine points clear of the Rojiblancos with three rounds of the competition remaining.

Their superior head-to-head record in the two league meetings between the teams this term means they cannot be caught.

The goal scored on Saturday by Messi is his 24th as a substitute during his LaLiga career which is more than any other player.

Lionel Messi lifts the trophy [Photo: @FCBarcelona]

Also, this latest triumph is Messi’s tenth league title since he made his debut in October 2004. It is Barcelona’s 26th in total.

This is however Messi’s first title as Barcelona captain.

The Argentine attacker has now surpassed nine-time winner Andres Iniesta to set yet another record at the Catalan club.

Barca now turn their attention to the Champions League, in which they will face Liverpool over two games in the semi-finals, starting with the first leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday night

The Blaugrana are also on course for a possible treble as they meet Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey on May 25th.