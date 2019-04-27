U-17 AFCON: Angola beat Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets in third-place match

Related News

All hopes of seeing Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets end their campaign at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations on a high have been dashed.

The Nigeria U17s were beaten 2-1 by their Angolan counterparts in the third place match on Saturday.

With this development, Angola U17 are the third best U17 team in Africa while the Nigeria U17 2-1 are fourth on the continent.

The third-place play-off was decided at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being forced to play with 10 men for the majority of the second half after Porfirio’s expulsion, the Palanquinhas held firm to end their U17 Africa Cup of Nation campaign in third place, Nigeria settling for fourth.

Capita opened the scoring before Wisdom Ubani levelled for the Golden Eaglets. Zito Luvumbo then scored a 49th-minute winner, with Nigeria unable to exploit their numerical advantage.

Having failed in their bid to get a third African title, coach Manu Garba and his team will be looking at making better impact at the FIFA U17 World Cup to be staged in Brazil later in the year.

Meanwhile, the final match of the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations will take place on Sunday. The match is between Cameroon and Guinea who edged out Nigeria in the semi-finals after a marathon penalty shootout.