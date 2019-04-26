EPL: Liverpool crush Huddersfield to regain top spot

Related News

Liverpool are back at the summit of the English Premier League table following thier demolition of Huddersfield 5-0 on Friday night at Anfield.

The Reds were initially knocked off the top spot following City’s triumph in the Manchester Derby on Wednesday. Hence Jurgen Klopp’s men knew they had to be ruthless against already relegated Huddersfield to get back to the top.

As expected, Liverpool came out smoking from the blast of the whistle and inside the first minute Naby Keita got the opening goal for the title chasers.

Indeed, Keita’s opener was Liverpool’s fastest ever goal in the Premier League era, arriving after only 15 seconds when the midfielder caught Jon Gorenc Stankovic in possession before receiving the ball back from Mohamed Salah and picking out the bottom corner.

The goal scored by Keita was also Liverpool’s 100th goal across all competitions this season.

Sadio Mane in the 23rd minute and Salah in the 45th minute ensured that Liverpool were three goals up in the first half.

Then the duo added another goal apiece in the second half as Mane and Salah moved clear in the Golden Boot race.

Friday’s win was the 10th consecutive win for Liverpool as they put the pressure back on Manchester City ahead of the latter’s trip to Burnley on Sunday.