UEFA slams three-match ban on Neymar

UEFA has slammed a three-match ban from European games on Paris St-Germain forward, Neymar.

The ban was announced on Friday. The Brazilian was found guilty of insulting match officials on Instagram after the Champions League last-16 defeat of PSG by Manchester United.

Neymar called referee Damir Skomina’s late penalty decision, which was arrived at after using the video assistant referee (VAR) system, a “disgrace” on social media.

The world’s most expensive player was injured and could only watch helplessly as United overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

With the punishment meted out against him, Neymar will now miss half of next season’s Champions League group stage even if he is fully fit.

Neymar had said the penalty, which was scored by Marcus Rashford, “doesn’t exist”.

And the 27-year-old then went on to add: “It’s a disgrace. Four guys who know nothing about football watch a slow-motion replay in front of the television.”

The referee reviewed footage of the ball striking the hand of PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe before awarding the visitors an injury-time penalty.

The spot kick gave United a 3-1 win in the second leg on March 6, enabling them to progress on the away goals rule.

“What can he do with his hand while his back is turned?” asked Neymar, who missed both legs with a broken metatarsal.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee released a statement on Friday afternoon.

”The CEDB has decided to suspend the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior for three (3) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for insulting match officials,” the organisation wrote.

Neymar only returned to action over the weekend after a three-month injury absence.

He was a half-time substitute as PSG celebrated winning Ligue 1 by beating Monaco on Sunday.