PFA Team of the Year: Pogba in; Salah, Hazard miss out

Related News

Manchester United’s midfielder, Paul Pogba, has emerged as a surprise inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year.

While Pogba made the cut, Chelsea’s forward, Eden Hazard, as well as Liverpool’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, did not make the roster.

The star-studded team, which was revealed on Thursday, is dominated by stars from title-chasers Liverpool and Manchester City.

Four players from Jurgen Klopp’s side have been selected, including defender Virgil Van Dijk, who will be crowned Player of the Year at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

The other Reds in are Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane who is the only African in the team.

Five City stars feature, with Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Ederson, Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho given the nod by their fellow professionals.

Chelsea’s playmaker, Eden Hazard, has not been included for the second season running, despite being a nominee for the main individual prize this term.

So far, this season, Hazard, who won the PFA Player of the Season in 2015, has scored 16 Premier League goals and is the most creative player in the league having recorded 13 assists so far.

Pogba’s inclusion in the team will raise a few eyebrows as he has struggled for form for a large part of the season.

The World Cup winner was unable to save his team as they were beaten 2-0 by rivals City in Wednesday’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

It was the sixth time in eight visits that City will be leaving Old Trafford with their heads up high.