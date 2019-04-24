EPL: City back on top after crucial win in Manchester derby

Related News

Manchester City’s quest for back to back Premier League title is very much on track following their 2-0 win over United in the Manchester Derby on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

Wednesday’s derby clash was dubbed Manchester City’s last major hurdle of the season, and they did not fail the audition.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane proved decisive as the champions moved one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with only three games of the campaign remaining.

Pep Guardiola’s side – who have now won 11 league games in a row – must still beat Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion to guarantee the title.

This is the 28th time that the leadership position in the EPL will be changing in a topsy-turvy title race.

In the other game played on Wednesday, Arsenal lost 1-3 away to Wolves.