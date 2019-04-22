Nottingham Forest ‘spoils’ Mikel’s birthday fun

Related News

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has been receiving accolades across the globe as he adds another year to his age.

Mikel’s former English club, Chelsea, the Nigeria Football Federation and fans across the world have all been wishing the Nigeria international a happy birthday.

However, what has been a jolly sweet day may have turned sour following the

devastating 3-0 defeat suffered by Mikel and his Middlesborough teammates away to Nottingham Forest in the English Championship on Monday.

On a day Mikel was clocking 32 years-old, Nottingham Forest did not spare the midfielder their wrath.

Mikel played for all 90 minutes of the encounter at the City Ground, Nottingham.

Joe Lolley converted a 39th-minute penalty to put Forest ahead before Alexander Milosevic doubled the score.

Lolley completed his brace five minutes from time to earn Forest a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough and brought Boro’s run of three successive wins to an end.

Middlesborough are presently outside the promotion playoff spots as they are now 7th on the log in the Championships.