NPFL Review: El-Kanemi Warriors, Akwa United suffer heavy defeats

The top teams in Group B of the Nigeria Professional Football League, El-Kanemi Warriors and Akwa United, were condemned to heavy defeats in their respective matchday 16 ties on Sunday.

While El-Kanemi Warriors were mauled 5-1 in Lafia by Nasarawa United, Akwa United were beaten 3-0 in Jos by Plateau United.

However, despite the heavy bashing, both Akwa United and El-Kanemi are still leading the pack in Group B with the Promise Keepers in the first spot with 28 points from 16 games.

The Borno Army are in second place also with 28 points but with an inferior goal difference.

In some of the other matches in Group B, GO Round FC defeated Heartland 2-1 in Omoku.

Sadiq Ololade and Adeseun Adelani were the goal scorers for GO Round while the solitary goal from Uche Oguchi could not get the Naze Millionaires a share of the spoils from the matchday 16 encounter.

In Kano, Pillars’ quest for one of the three playoff spots was dealt a blow as the Pyramid Boys were held to a 1-1 draw by Gombe United.

Rabiu Ali had given Kano Pillars the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half. But as soon as the second half resumed, the Scorpions drew level with Adamu Mohammed scoring for the visitors in the 48th minute.

In Group A, Enugu Rangers got their revenge over MFM as they beat the Olukoya Boys 1-0.

Seka Pascal who has been massive for the Flying Antelopes, especially in their last five games, got the only goal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The Flying Antelopes have now opened a six-point gap at the top of the log with 31 points from 14 games.

Four games ended in stalemates in Group A with three ending in barren draws.

In Sagamu, Remo Stars and Niger Tornadoes ended their game 0-0 same way it ended in Makurdi between Lobi Stars and Enyimba as well as in Ilorin between Kwara United and Insurance.

The game in Port Harcourt also ended in a draw as Rivers United played 1-1 against Sunshine Stars.

Full Results

Wikki 1-0 Katsina United

(Hassan Musa 66′)

Remo 0-0 Tornadoes

Rivers 1-1 Sunshine

(Ossy Martins 69′ – Ajibola Otegbeye 83′ PEN)

Rangers 1-0 MFM

(Seka Pascal 26′)

Kwara 0-0 Insurance

Lobi 0-0 Enyimba

Yobe 2-0 FCIU

(Philip Auta 13′, 79′)

Go-Round 2-1 Heartland

(Sadiq Ololade 38′, Adeseun Adelani 78′ – Uche Oguchi 51′)

Nasarawa 5-1 El-Kanemi

(Sunusi Ibrahim 1′, 30′; Anas Yusuf 32′, Ndala Isah 52′, Emmanuel Ogbole 88′ – Sulley Mohammed 65′)

Plateau 3-0 Akwa

(Jesse Akila 10′, Bernard Ovoke 58′, Amos Gyang 78′)

Pillars 1-1 Gombe

(Rabiu Ali 45+5′ PEN – Adamu Mohammed 48′)