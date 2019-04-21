EPL: Record-breaking Liverpool regain top spot

Related News

Liverpool regained top spot in the Premier League table having battled to a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City in South Wales on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side toiled hard patiently before they were rewarded with an opening goal shortly before the hour mark. The goal was scored by Georginio Wijnaldum.

It was much later that James Milner made sure of the points with a late penalty.

The Reds had been knocked off the summit by Manchester City’s narrow win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, but the champions must now beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in Wednesday’s derby to retain control of the nervy title race.

Regardless of whether the Reds win the title or not, they have now broken their club record for the number of points in a Premier League season and could end the campaign on 97 point. But that still does not guarantee them the elusive league title.

Sunday’s win against Cardiff is also Liverpool’s ninth in a row across all competitions – a feat they have not achieved since April 2014 – and their 10th consecutive win against promoted teams, which is another club record for the Premier League era.

Elsewhere, it was a disappointing Easter Sunday for Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates as they were beaten 2-3 by Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

The defeat inflicted by the Gunners’ fellow London rivals has not only ended their amazing winning home run but has also dented their top-four hopes.

Iwobi and his teammates were seeking a club-record-equaling 11th home top-flight victory in a row, but Unai Emery’s decision to make mass changes to his starting lineup backfired.

Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the Gunners but it was inadequate to earn them a share of the spoils from Sunday’s Premier League game.